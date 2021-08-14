Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Stepan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCL opened at $114.32 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

