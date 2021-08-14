Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $7,806,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.