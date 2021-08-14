Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $18,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $17,428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,526 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.