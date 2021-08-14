Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 35,282 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.