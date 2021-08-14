Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 415,120 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 415,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

