Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,724 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSA. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $12.24 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

