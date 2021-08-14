Curate Market Capitalization Achieves $27.90 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 134.3% higher against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00007365 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,241 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

