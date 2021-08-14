Curtis Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,806 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. 1,602,246 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

