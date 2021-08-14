Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. United Bank grew its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 6.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 316,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Facebook by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 36,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

