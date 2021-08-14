Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 43,320 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,320 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73.

