CVD Equipment (CVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%.

CVV opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

In other CVD Equipment news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $52,806.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $326,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

