Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Update

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,976,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CYAP stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,449,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,683. Cyber Apps World has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About Cyber Apps World

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.