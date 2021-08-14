CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.15.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $11.63 on Friday, hitting $157.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,146. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

