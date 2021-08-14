Cyren (CYRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) will announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

CYRN opened at $0.56 on Friday. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66.

In other Cyren news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

