D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $77,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOL. HSBC lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.97 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

