D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,493 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

