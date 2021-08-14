D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 289,198 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 289,198 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

