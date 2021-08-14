D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 65,325 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,325 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NG stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

