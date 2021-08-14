D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 70,668 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,668 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

OSK stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

