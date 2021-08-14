D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 7,144 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

