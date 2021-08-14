D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $16,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $16,214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $10,036,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $8,458,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

