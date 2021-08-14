DA Davidson Weighs in on Cognex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.09 on Thursday. Cognex has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 199.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 421,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

