Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,952 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $315.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

