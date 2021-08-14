Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Danaher were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $892,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114,282 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

