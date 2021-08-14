Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

