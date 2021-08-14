DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Up 475.0% in July

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DTRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

