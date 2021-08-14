DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Up 475.0% in July

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DTRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10.
About DATATRAK International
