DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $211.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

