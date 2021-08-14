DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

MAS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

