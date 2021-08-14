DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 110,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

