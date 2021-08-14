DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in RingCentral by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

NYSE:RNG opened at $252.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.04 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.66, for a total value of $521,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,583 shares of company stock worth $13,867,136. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

