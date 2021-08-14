DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,196. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

