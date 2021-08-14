DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 15.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 112,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 14.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 38.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,713.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,543 shares of company stock worth $859,904. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

