DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $41.23 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $374,627. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.