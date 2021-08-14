DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 211 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.