DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,232 ($81.42). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,170 ($80.61), with a volume of 156,315 shares changing hands.

DCC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,007. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

