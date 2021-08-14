Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.08. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 16,257 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.