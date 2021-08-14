Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €156.10 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of DHER opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €118.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

