Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $82.29 Average PT from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $52.73. 379,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,805 shares of company stock worth $13,021,494 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.