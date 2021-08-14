Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 462,548 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.03.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -47.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,912.88. Insiders have sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $709,520 in the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.