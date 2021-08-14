Desjardins Raises IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$16.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

IBIBF opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

