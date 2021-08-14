Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.28 ($22.68).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €21.30 ($25.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of €21.40 ($25.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.