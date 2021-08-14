Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
