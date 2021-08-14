Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

