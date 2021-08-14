DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 91.6% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $10,354,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 587,470 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 360,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 221,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

