DFSocial Gaming Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,133.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $71,133.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $318.98 or 0.00680501 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

