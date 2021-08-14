Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.10. 477,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

