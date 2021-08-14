DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $153,064.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $53.47 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $63.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,825,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

