DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $153,064.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $53.47 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $63.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,825,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
