Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

