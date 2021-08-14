Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.