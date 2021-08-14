DNotes Price Down 62.8% Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 65.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, DNotes has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $13,205.06 and $47.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

