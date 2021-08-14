Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on Docebo and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35. Docebo has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $72.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

